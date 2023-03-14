news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 14 – The magistrates of the Anti-Mafia in Rome are investigating in relation to the ambush that took place yesterday in Torpignattara and cost the life of Luigi Finizio, 51 years old. The man, who has a history of drugs, was shot several times in via dei Ciceri while he was at a petrol station. The killers arrived on a scooter and fired and then fled. The investigations, coordinated by the adjunct Michele Prestipino, are entrusted to the men of the Flying Squad. (HANDLE).

