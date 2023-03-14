Home News Murder in Rome: prosecutors of the Antimafia are investigating – Lazio
News

Murder in Rome: prosecutors of the Antimafia are investigating – Lazio

by admin
Murder in Rome: prosecutors of the Antimafia are investigating – Lazio
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 14 – The magistrates of the Anti-Mafia in Rome are investigating in relation to the ambush that took place yesterday in Torpignattara and cost the life of Luigi Finizio, 51 years old. The man, who has a history of drugs, was shot several times in via dei Ciceri while he was at a petrol station. The killers arrived on a scooter and fired and then fled. The investigations, coordinated by the adjunct Michele Prestipino, are entrusted to the men of the Flying Squad. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy