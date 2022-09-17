An argument that broke out during a party outside a bar ended in tragedy in Turbigo, in the Milanese area. With a shooting. And with a 34-year-old arrested on suspicion of having shot and killed a 23-year-old boy, injuring a second 30-year-old friend in the leg.

It was 11.30 pm when, according to the reconstruction of the Carabinieri of the Compagnia di Legnano who intervened on the spot, the celebrations for a birthday were in progress near a bar. A quarrel begins for “futile reasons”. A 34-year-old of Albanian origin pulls out a weapon and shoots in the direction of a 30-year-old Albanian compatriot, injuring him in the calf. The other members of the group surround the attacker, who shoots again. Many times. A bullet hits a 23-year-old in the carotid artery who, a few hours later, dies at the hospital in Legnano. The injured in the calf was admitted in yellow code to the hospital in Busto Arsizio. The attacker, beaten by the party participants, was blocked by the carabinieri. The weapon used is a 6.35 caliber pistol lost in 2017 in the province of Como.