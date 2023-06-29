Murder of a young man in Valledupar would be due to a settling of scores

The crime of Carlos Javier Montero Landaeta, 23, which occurred in the La Ceiba neighborhood of Valledupar, could be a settling of scores.

That is one of the hypotheses handled by the authorities that attended to the events recorded in race 35 with 7th street in the sector.

“Two citizens arrive on a motorcycle and fire several shots at the person, we must clarify that he is a young man who recently arrived from another city as part of the investigation and that is when this case was presented,” said Elkin Peñaloza, Valledupar Police station commander.

The young man was with his brother outside a house when the criminals arrived to shoot at him. He then ran almost a block and went into the terrace of a house where he was riddled with shots.

According to those close to the case, in 2020 the young man witnessed the murder of his father in the El Carmen neighborhood.

It is about a Venezuelan citizen who while felling a tree was attacked by shots by a subject who posed as a pen seller.

However, the authorities have not yet confirmed whether the murder of the parent triggered the new homicide.

In addition, they do not rule out investigating whether micro-trafficking or another pending account would be behind the motives for the homicide.

