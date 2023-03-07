Home News Murder of a young man on the right bank of Valledupar would be due to a settling of scores
Murder of a young man on the right bank of Valledupar would be due to a settling of scores

Murder of a young man on the right bank of Valledupar would be due to a settling of scores

The death of Brayan Rafael Arroyo Agresott, 24 years old, which occurred in the Nueve de Marzo neighborhood, more precisely on the right bank of the Guatapurí river in Valledupar, would be the product of a settling of scores, possibly due to micro-trafficking.

According to the authorities, the young man presented threats from a subject in the area known as the ‘Bear’.

“It is known from passers-by that the victim was threatened by alias the ‘Bear’, recognized in the jurisdiction for controlling the issue of micro-trafficking because allegedly the victim was engaged in theft in different modalities”indicated a judicial source that dealt with the case.

The National Police, for its part, reported that Brayan Rafael Arroyo presented judicial notes for the crimes of manufacturing, trafficking or carrying a firearm and abusive carnal access.

THE CRIME

At approximately 7 in the morning on Monday, Brayan Rafael Arroyo was assassinated in an attack with a firearm committed in the middle of a public thoroughfare during the Nueve de Marzo invasion.

The young man received three shots to the head that caused his death immediately.

A National Police patrol passed by the site and noticed the crowd of people around the body, for which they notified criminal personnel.

The victim’s father told the authorities that Brayan Rafael Arroyo was going to work and pick up his brother when he was murdered.

The members of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office assumed the investigation.

