Home » Murder of Botanist in Mexico Sheds Light on Drug Violence and Environmental Threats
News

Murder of Botanist in Mexico Sheds Light on Drug Violence and Environmental Threats

by admin
Murder of Botanist in Mexico Sheds Light on Drug Violence and Environmental Threats

Title: Botanist and Environmental Defender Gabriel Trujillo Found Dead During Research Trip in Mexico

Subtitle: Trujillo’s murder highlights the dangers faced by environmental defenders in Mexico

[date]

Sonora, Mexico – The lifeless body of Gabriel Trujillo, a 31-year-old American botanist, was discovered on June 21 in the Sierra de Sonora region. Trujillo, a doctoral student at the University of Berkeley, had traveled to Mexico to conduct field work related to his research on stem jasmine, a toxic plant with medicinal properties.

Trujillo’s family had reported his disappearance, prompting a search by the State Public Security Police (Pesp). The authorities found his body in a ravine near the road that leads from the town of San Nicolás to Tepoca, Yécora. The autopsy revealed that Trujillo had died from multiple gunshot wounds.

While the motive for Trujillo’s murder remains unknown, local authorities suspect it may be related to drug violence. Yécora, an area heavily affected by territorial disputes between cartels, is located near the state of Arizona, making it a strategic location for drug trafficking operations to the United States. Sonora has also gained a reputation as one of the most dangerous states for environmental defenders.

Trujillo’s research focused on the evolutionary aspects of tropical woody plants adapting to temperate zones. The stem jasmine he intended to collect was part of his study on the climatic adaptation of certain plants. Trujillo aimed to uncover the mechanisms behind these plants’ ability to expand their distribution to colder habitats, including their physiological, morphological, and genetic changes.

Beyond his scientific pursuits, Trujillo sought a connection to his indigenous Opata heritage during his trips to Mexico. His fiancée, Roxy Cruz-de Hoyos, a fellow botanist and Chicana, shared his passion for nature and culture. She flew to Mexico to search for Trujillo when he failed to respond to her phone calls.

Trujillo’s murder has brought attention to the dangers faced by environmental defenders in Mexico. In 2022, Mexico recorded the highest number of murdered environmental defenders in Latin America. Tragically, these crimes often go unresolved, denying victims and their families justice.

See also  What are the most devastating earthquakes?

As investigations into Trujillo’s murder continue, his family has launched a fundraiser through the Gofundme platform to cover the expenses of repatriating his body. The incident serves as a painful reminder of the risks faced by those striving to protect the environment in Mexico.

To support sustainable development and contribute to informative journalism, subscribe to EL PAÍS and gain access to their América Futura section.

[End of article]

You may also like

THE NATIONAL RAFTING TEAM PARTICIPATES IN THE WORLD...

Putin invites to the Kremlin a girl who...

After the storm comes the heat: Up to...

Qishang Online Showcases Achievements and Strengths of AI...

KIA Yang Hyeon-jong wins by decision over SSG...

Marisela Duarte will be the candidate of the...

Personal Voice under iOS 17 – digitize your...

Bee colonies on an old industrial site in...

.a week in film: Czech romance, insidious horror...

In Valencia de Jesús they want YUMA to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy