Murder of Botanist in Mexico Sheds Light on Drug Violence and Environmental Threats

Title: Botanist and Environmental Defender Gabriel Trujillo Found Dead During Research Trip in Mexico

Subtitle: Trujillo’s murder highlights the dangers faced by environmental defenders in Mexico

Sonora, Mexico – The lifeless body of Gabriel Trujillo, a 31-year-old American botanist, was discovered on June 21 in the Sierra de Sonora region. Trujillo, a doctoral student at the University of Berkeley, had traveled to Mexico to conduct field work related to his research on stem jasmine, a toxic plant with medicinal properties.

Trujillo’s family had reported his disappearance, prompting a search by the State Public Security Police (Pesp). The authorities found his body in a ravine near the road that leads from the town of San Nicolás to Tepoca, Yécora. The autopsy revealed that Trujillo had died from multiple gunshot wounds.

While the motive for Trujillo’s murder remains unknown, local authorities suspect it may be related to drug violence. Yécora, an area heavily affected by territorial disputes between cartels, is located near the state of Arizona, making it a strategic location for drug trafficking operations to the United States. Sonora has also gained a reputation as one of the most dangerous states for environmental defenders.

Trujillo’s research focused on the evolutionary aspects of tropical woody plants adapting to temperate zones. The stem jasmine he intended to collect was part of his study on the climatic adaptation of certain plants. Trujillo aimed to uncover the mechanisms behind these plants’ ability to expand their distribution to colder habitats, including their physiological, morphological, and genetic changes.

Beyond his scientific pursuits, Trujillo sought a connection to his indigenous Opata heritage during his trips to Mexico. His fiancée, Roxy Cruz-de Hoyos, a fellow botanist and Chicana, shared his passion for nature and culture. She flew to Mexico to search for Trujillo when he failed to respond to her phone calls.

Trujillo’s murder has brought attention to the dangers faced by environmental defenders in Mexico. In 2022, Mexico recorded the highest number of murdered environmental defenders in Latin America. Tragically, these crimes often go unresolved, denying victims and their families justice.

As investigations into Trujillo’s murder continue, his family has launched a fundraiser through the Gofundme platform to cover the expenses of repatriating his body. The incident serves as a painful reminder of the risks faced by those striving to protect the environment in Mexico.

