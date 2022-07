“Racism and contempt for life, children of a sick sense of omnipotence, of a rage that is vented on the most fragile, on the disabled, against those with dark skin, against women”. Don’s voice is full of bitterness Vinicio Albanesifounder of the Community of Capodarco, the great welfare center that since the 1970s has welcomed, in this Marche region, armies of excluded and marginalized drug addicts and mentally ill people, unaccompanied minors and victims of trafficking, refugees and immigrants.