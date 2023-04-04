news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRENTO, 04 APR – The first hearing of the trial for the murder of Fausto Iob, the 59-year-old forest keeper found lifeless in the lake of Santa Giustina, was held in the Court of Assizes in Trento on 5 June of last year. The head of indictment for the woodcutter David Dallago, aged 37, is of pluriaggravated murder and theft of timber owned by the Municipality of Sanzeno. According to the indictment, the theft of timber would be the motive for the murder.



Iob died of drowning after being struck in the back of the head with a blunt object (never recovered) and being thrown unconscious into the lake.



The witnesses called by the prosecution are about seventy, and include, in addition to the carabinieri in charge of the investigation, the soldiers of the Ris of Parma and the expert witnesses, also the people who saw the forest guardian still alive at the beginning of June of the year last.



Present in the courtroom were Iob’s two sons, his brothers and his nephew, who had filed a civil action.



“From our point of view, the evidence is quite precise and clear, but we will see how the trial goes,” said the lawyer Lorenzo Eccher, representing the brothers and nephew of the victim.



