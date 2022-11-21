Home News Murder Paolo Stasi, found a gun: it could be the weapon that killed the 19-year-old. The man who was hiding her has been arrested
Murder Paolo Stasi, found a gun: it could be the weapon that killed the 19-year-old. The man who was hiding her has been arrested

Murder Paolo Stasi, found a gun: it could be the weapon that killed the 19-year-old. The man who was hiding her has been arrested

It was hidden in the garage of a house on the outskirts of Francavilla Fontana. A 32-caliber drum pistol with abraded serial number was found on the afternoon of Monday 21 November by the carabinieri of the provincial command of Brindisi. For now, it’s just a suspicion. But the weapon could be compatible with the one used by the killer Paolo Stasithe 19-year-old boy killed in Francavilla Fontana on November 9th.

