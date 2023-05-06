Home » Murder suspect caught 6 years later in Istanbul – Daily News
İstanbul‘and Beylikduzu District Police Department teams started working on the notification that İlker Atar, who fled after shooting and killing Mehmet Çimiç with a gun in 2017 in the Marmara District of the district of Marmara, was in the Çorlu district of Tekirdağ. The teams caught Atar in a raid on the house where he was hiding and detained him.

He was found to be disguised.

It was determined that İlker Atar, who had a fake identity card on him, constantly changed his clothes and hair-beard style in order not to be caught.

Arrested

After transactions Istanbul Police Department Ilker Atar, who was handed over to the teams, was arrested by the court he was brought to.

