Murder weapon sold to Lübcke murderer? BGH decides

The murder of the Kassel district president Walter Lübcke continues to occupy the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe. © Uli Deck/dpa/archive image

The murder of the Kassel district president Walter Lübcke continues to occupy the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in Karlsruhe – today the verdict is to be made in connection with the origin of the murder weapon. A 68-year-old man was acquitted a year and a half ago in the Paderborn district court of the charge of having sold the murder weapon to Lübcke’s later murderer in 2016.

Karlsruhe – The public prosecutor’s office in Düsseldorf took action against this acquittal for manslaughter and went to the BGH.

From their point of view, there had been procedural errors: the Paderborn judges should have heard the Lübcke assassin, the right-wing extremist Stephan Ernst, who had already been convicted of murder, in the proceedings against the 68-year-old. Therefore, a suspension of the process had been applied for in vain in order to wait for the final judgment against Ernst. The 68-year-old accused of allegedly selling weapons was later fined for illegal possession of ammunition. (Az. 4 StR 212/22) dpa

