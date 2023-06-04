Home » Murdered a community leader in Cauca
News

Murdered a community leader in Cauca

by admin
Murdered a community leader in Cauca

The community leader Guido Idelber Gómez Hoyos has been assassinated in the Puente Fierro de La Vega sector, department of Cauca, in southern Colombia, bringing the number of social leaders assassinated in Colombia so far this year to 70, according to the Institute of Studies for Peace (Indepaz).

Gómez’s body was found with signs of having been beaten and tortured and with stab wounds, according to reports from peasants in the area. Gómez was president of the Community Action Board of the El Paraíso corregimiento, where he did intense work with the peasants of that area.

Gómez had traveled on Friday to agree on a cattle business from the township of El Paraíso, Sucre, to Piedra Sentada, located in the neighboring town of El Patía.

After losing contact, the relatives began the search that same Friday. It was already on Saturday when his body was found in the sector known as Puente Fierro, with various wounds caused by a knife and signs that he was beaten and tortured, as ropes were found at the site. The body was transferred to the El Bordo hospital, El Patía, where the authorities were informed.

“In Sucre we are very concerned about the arrival of armed actors in the territory, which is why terror among the communities increases, especially when two social leaders have already been assassinated in a month in this part of Cauca. The other fatality was the former mayor and councilman Gildardo Hoyos, killed with a firearm,” friends of the victim have reported, according to TeleSur television.

See also  Lula increases 90% fines for violations against the environment

The Network for Life and Human Rights of Cauca has called a mobilization for next June 7 in order to demand from the streets that there be peace and respect for life.

You may also like

FC Barcelona champions of the UEFA Champions League

Roy Barreras overcame cancer after successful operation

Beware of “Mediterranean diseases”: How to protect your...

“It didn’t turn out as we thought but...

Haiti: Our country is bleeding to death –...

Taking on new cultural missions and writing a...

Lahore: The bodies of two young brothers were...

Transmilenio must pay millionaire compensation to Recaudo Bogotá

Learning fundamental analysis: Analysis & company presentation –...

Have old devices and metals picked up: Scrap...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy