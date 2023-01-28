Home News Murdered brothers who traveled to agree on a business in San Carlos de Guaroa – news
The Environmental Authority of the department of Meta, to control the generators of hazardous waste (Raspel), formulated in 2022 the Comprehensive Management Plan in order to monitor, prevent and guarantee the proper disposal of these polluting elements.

Only in 2021, according to the most recent report delivered by the Corporation, it was established that 57,177 tons of Respel were generated in Meta, which represented an increase of 9.45% compared to 2020.

Respel (or hazardous waste) is waste that due to its corrosive, explosive, toxic, infectious or radioactive characteristics causes harm to human health or nature. Likewise, containers, packaging and packaging that have been in contact with them are considered hazardous waste.

The activities that generated the most hazardous waste in 2021 were oil extraction, with 51,309 tons; followed by support work for the extraction of natural gas, with 3,291 tons, and medical and dental practices with 589 tons. Meanwhile, the municipalities that had the greatest impact on Respel’s production were Castilla La Nueva, with 28,098 tons; Puerto Gaitán, 17,073 tons and Villavicencio, 10,921 tons.

Cormacarena recalls that the generators have a deadline to provide the corresponding information for the year 2022, until March 31, 2023, in such a way that the Management Plan is updated. In turn, it continues to be committed to controlling this waste, preventing it from reaching water sources or contaminating soils and reserve areas that are important for the environment.

Source: Cormacarena

