Murdered in an alleged robbery attempt in the municipality of Garzón, Huila

Murdered in an alleged robbery attempt in the municipality of Garzón, Huila

In the municipality of Garzón, Huila, a new unfortunate event has once again put the authorities and the community on alert.

Last Saturday night, around 11:30 pm, two young people who were riding a motorcycle on Third Street near the El Molino shopping center, were victims of an alleged robbery attempt that ended in tragedy.

According to preliminary information, the criminals intended to steal the motorcycle of the youths, one of whom struggled with one of the criminals while another of the criminals stabbed the young Santiago Calderón in the back.

So far, the police authorities in Huila have not issued an official statement about this murder. The community is dismayed and has called on the civil and military authorities to increase the footing of force and take forceful measures to guarantee the safety and lives of citizens.

This tragic event has once again put on the table the problem of insecurity in Garzón and other municipalities in the department of Huila, precisely the night before in the diocesan capital, there was a shooting in which

