Murderer hid under the bed to avoid being caught but to no avail

In San Miguel, the person responsible for the homicide reported yesterday in the La Canoa canton of this same department was captured.

This is José Tránsito Molina, a criminal who was hiding under a bed at the time of the search of the house.

Authorities found the murder weapon concealed inside a vase.

In this regard, the Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, reported that thanks to the work of the National Civil Police (PNC) it was possible to find the whereabouts of the cowardly act and thus not allow more impunity.

“Know that this subject will be prosecuted in accordance with the law and will pay for the crime committed,” the official warned.

