Home » Murderer hid under the bed to avoid being caught but to no avail
News

Murderer hid under the bed to avoid being caught but to no avail

by admin
Murderer hid under the bed to avoid being caught but to no avail

In San Miguel, the person responsible for the homicide reported yesterday in the La Canoa canton of this same department was captured.

This is José Tránsito Molina, a criminal who was hiding under a bed at the time of the search of the house.

Authorities found the murder weapon concealed inside a vase.

In this regard, the Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, reported that thanks to the work of the National Civil Police (PNC) it was possible to find the whereabouts of the cowardly act and thus not allow more impunity.

“Know that this subject will be prosecuted in accordance with the law and will pay for the crime committed,” the official warned.

See also  Maintenance of the San Rafael de Morichal ring road in Yopal begins – news

You may also like

Şimşek met with his US counterpart Yellen at...

China’s Assertiveness Heightens Insecurity in the Pacific: New...

More than 20,000 IDs registered during a special...

SV Ried: Negotiations with a center forward are...

Football Tournament and Behavioral Change: AV2M launches the...

Wildfire Smoke from Canada Engulfs the United States,...

Several congressmen from the Green Alliance did not...

Trump is back – 17.07.2023

Lomé hosts high-level meeting on accelerating vaccinations after...

Two soldiers die in confrontation with FARC dissidents

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy