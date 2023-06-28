Murderers are sentenced to 30 years in prison – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

Impacts: 1

Two people were sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder of a victim, in March 2020.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the victim was having a conversation in a restaurant on Lake Coatepeque, when the defendants attacked her with a knife and took her life.

According to investigations, the now convicted tried to dispose of the victim’s body, throwing it at kilometer 54 of the highway that leads from El Congo to Santa Ana.

After exhaustive investigations, the FGR authorities have achieved an exemplary sentence for this act. At the same time, they reaffirmed their commitment not to tolerate this type of act and to make those responsible pay with the full weight of the law.

