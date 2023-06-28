Home » Murderers are sentenced to 30 years in prison – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults
News

Murderers are sentenced to 30 years in prison – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

by admin

Impacts: 1

Two people were sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder of a victim, in March 2020.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the victim was having a conversation in a restaurant on Lake Coatepeque, when the defendants attacked her with a knife and took her life.

According to investigations, the now convicted tried to dispose of the victim’s body, throwing it at kilometer 54 of the highway that leads from El Congo to Santa Ana.

After exhaustive investigations, the FGR authorities have achieved an exemplary sentence for this act. At the same time, they reaffirmed their commitment not to tolerate this type of act and to make those responsible pay with the full weight of the law.

See also  Guarantee the high-quality economic and social development of Hainan with the high-quality development of procuratorial work

You may also like

Youth Protection: Drug Commissioner: Every death is one...

In Togo, a new $100 million social safety...

A young man was killed on a terrace...

Many Germans stand in their own way when...

Butembo: REC prohibits students from threatening state exam...

Water rationing in Cali and the Valley due...

The China Elderly Living and Health Care Forum...

How to go about buying a pharmacy

The young dancers from Lääne County set off...

Former deputy Hugo Armando Arango, and his son...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy