Violence against journalists in Colombia increased in 2022 and left two communicators assassinated and more than 200 under threat, a report from the Foundation for Press Freedom (FLIP) revealed on Thursday.

Last year, reporters Rafael Moreno (37) and Wilder Córdoba (44) were murdered “for reasons related to their journalistic work,” both in small towns in the departments of Córdoba (northwest) and Nariño (south), respectively, he notes. the document entitled “Pages for Freedom of Expression”.

Moreno, who denounced corruption by local authorities through a Facebook page, had already been the target of several threats and had an escort assigned by the State who was not with him the day he was shot by unknown persons, denounces FLIP.

The NGO also detailed the death of Córdoba, who ran a local television channel where he warned about “insecurity” and “corruption”.until some hitmen “shot him four times” while he was riding his motorcycle on a rural road.

In total, five journalists have been murdered in Colombia since 2020, of which one case occurred in 2021.

Most were “citizen journalists” working in remote regions “where there is not a strong media presence.” The two most recent victims were “designated by public figures” who “attack and criticize the voices that challenge local power.”

Since 2020, justice has captured the perpetrators of three homicides, but in none has it clarified “who were the determiners and what were the motivations for the crimes.”

In addition, “since 2020 each year a new record of threats against journalists in Colombia has been set. In 2022 we registered 218 threats. The highest number in the last fifteen years,” said Jonathan Bock, director of FLIP, in A video posted on social media.

In 2021, 172 journalists had reported threats to the NGO.

According to Reporters Without Borders, Colombia is the third most dangerous country for journalists in Latin America, behind Mexico and Brazil.

After reaching “unprecedented levels” during the social unrest that Colombia experienced in 2021, physical attacks against journalists fell in 2022, from 168 to 20 cases.

Despite the signing of the peace agreement with the FARC in 2016, Colombia is experiencing an armed conflict of more than half a century that leaves nine million victims.

FLIP disseminated the publication on the occasion of Journalist’s Day in Colombia.