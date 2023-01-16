Home News Murders in the rural area of ​​Valledupar would be due to the adjustment of accounts
Murders in the rural area of ​​Valledupar would be due to the adjustment of accounts

Murders in the rural area of ​​Valledupar would be due to the adjustment of accounts

For a possible settling of scores, the two men found last Friday in the rural area of ​​Valledupar would have been murdered.
According to judicial sources, the victims identified as Elia Manuel Ensuncho Arroyo, 48, and Jeider Carvajalino Chinchilla, 42, were not from the region and had previously been detained by the authorities.

For example, Elia Manuel Ensuncho, a native of Valencia, Córdoba, had served a sentence in the Las Mercedes prison for various crimes and Jeider Carvajalino, a native of Norte de Santander, had been arrested in 2014 for drug trafficking.

The men were identified by Legal Medicine during the necropsy procedures.
The subjects were killed with a firearm and a knife. The authorities determined that, apparently, the criminals tried to cremate the bodies, since one of the victims had burned her lower limbs.

