Up to 186 of the 401 murders of human rights activists registered worldwide in 2022 correspond to Colombia, which represents 46 percent of the total, according to the balance published in a report by the international Human Rights organization Front Line Defenders.

The report includes murders of activists in a total of 26 countries and highlights that in 2021 the total number of murders was 358, although in 38 countries, from which it can be deduced that these attacks have increased and have been concentrated. Colombia was also the deadliest country for activists in 2021, with 138 deaths.

Front Line Defenders highlights that Ukraine counted 50 murders, in second place, followed by Mexico (45), Brazil (26) and Honduras (17). These five countries concentrate 80 percent of the murders of 2022.

The report indicates that those most affected were defenders specializing in the protection of land, the environment, and vulnerable communities.

Front Line Defenders has recalled that Colombia is a signatory to the Escazú Agreement to protect the environment and its defenders, but the country continues to record constant violence against this group of leaders and protectors.

The interim director of Front Line Defenders, Olive Moore, has highlighted that “it is a grim milestone”. “For the first time we saw more than 400 targeted killings of Human Rights defenders in 2022,” she lamented.

war in ukraine

“While Latin America continued to be the deadliest region in the world for human rights defenders, we also saw a more dangerous outlook for defenders in the context of Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine,” Moore said.

In particular, they single out Moscow for “specifically targeting defenders working in humanitarian response and human rights journalists” with “at least 50 documented killings attributable to Russian military forces.”

Likewise, it has recorded “more than 1,500 threats and crimes” against activists that include arrests (19.5 percent), legal proceedings (14.2 percent), physical attacks (12.8 percent), death threats (10 .9 percent) and espionage (9.6 percent).

Death threats do not represent a high percentage of the total, but in Asia and America they are the most frequent threat. In Africa, on the other hand, arrests predominate.

By sectors, the most attacked are environmental, land and indigenous peoples rights activists (11 percent), followed by freedom of expression activists (10 percent), activists defending the right to protest and freedom of assembly (9 percent), women’s rights (7 percent) and against impunity and access to justice (6 percent).