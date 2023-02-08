Representative Christian Garcés already has his candidates ready for the Cali Council and the Valle del Cauca Assembly.

For the Cali Council, the congressman promotes the young social communicator Juan Felipe Murgueitio, son of former congressman Francisco Murgueitio.

The candidate for the Council, who is from the representative’s circle of confidence, won this space for the role he played as manager of Garcés’s campaign for the House.

For the Valle Assembly, Christian Garcés again bets on deputy Rafael Rodríguez, who was a candidate in 2019 and did not remain, but entered the Assembly more than a year ago, replacing Julio César García, who resigned to be a candidate for The House of Representatives.

After his arrival at the corporation, Rodríguez has increased his presence in the department and added new support in several municipalities.

The challenge for Christian Garcés’ group is interesting, since the representative obtained 52,000 votes in the elections last March and is the only congressman of the Democratic Center in Valle del Cauca… Therefore, his candidates have the challenge of being the first on their respective lists.

In addition, as things are -as it happened in the 2019 elections- on the Uribismo lists for the Cali Council and the Valle Assembly, it will surely only be enough for a seat.

Garcés’s is a formula that mixes youth and experience.

