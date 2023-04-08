Murillo, the closest Colombian town to the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, continues to live as normal despite the risk of a volcano eruption. Even this Good Friday, the inhabitants of the town attended the celebrations of Holy Week, including the Stations of the Cross that went through the streets of the town.

Local authorities claim to be prepared to deal with any emergency in the event of an eruption of the volcano, which is on orange alert. However, there is no evacuation movement in the town and only a few peasants from the rural areas closest to the volcano have evacuated from their homes.

“We are very attentive to the evolution of the Nevado del Ruiz activity at this time, the reports from both the Colombian Geological Service and the National Risk Management Unit, and the other national, local and departmental authorities. But in general, the community is very calm,” said Constanza Gómez, press officer for the Murillo Mayor’s Office.

Meanwhile, the Murillo Mayor’s Office reported that it is already prepared in case of a possible eruption of the volcano. The mayor of the town, Fabio Gómez, stressed that the local population is prepared because they experienced firsthand the tragedy that occurred in 1985.

The Nevado del Ruiz, with a height of 5,364 meters, caused an avalanche in November 1985 that devastated the town of Armero, in the department of Tolima, causing the death of 25,000 people.

Likewise, Constanza Gómez, explained that the Mayor’s Office already has a contingency plan for the communities in the upper area of ​​the municipality, where four evacuation points have been identified. «The points are conditioned to receive families. We are managing through the National and departmental Government support for these families and ensure food, “she added.

In the same way, awareness days are being held with the people of the area so that “everyone remembers what they should and should not do in the event of an eruption.” Firefighters and Civil Defense are also collaborating in efforts to prepare the population in case of an emergency.

According to the Colombian Geological Service (SGC), in the event of an eruption, Murillo could be affected by the fall of pyroclasts that “it will surely affect us”, warned Gómez, who points out that “because of the height” in which the municipality is located, at about 3,000 meters above sea level, it can be very small.

However, the residents who are close to the Vallecitos and Recio rivers may be affected by an increase in river flows, which is why they are considered a priority in the event of a preventive evacuation.

Despite the possible air pollution, the authorities do not expect a greater impact on the health of the population. However, the preventive evacuations ordered by the National Government have generated divided opinions among the residents of Murillo.

“Many people understand that they can easily recover their crops and their animals in the event of an emergency, but there is also that the peasant from Murilla is deeply rooted in his land and his customs, so in this context, take them out and tell them to come later, we will look. The economic issue has not been so easy», said the press officer of the Murillo Mayor’s Office.

The municipal administration works together with those residents who choose to stay in their places despite the risk of an eruption, to reach them without resorting to the public force, as has been seen in other municipalities.

One of the sectors that has been most affected in Murillo is tourism, since the people who usually visit the town at Easter on this occasion did not arrive as in other years.

According to Luz Neira Vargas, a merchant from Murillo, they lost “everything from Holy Week” because the visitors who crowded the main park from where you can see the volcano on clear days and now you can see the fumaroles, have not arrived . Neira Vargas has lived in the municipality for seven years, and she affirms that she trusts what the locals say, who recommend not leaving their houses in case of an eruption.

“We are calm. We take things easy.” The woman pointed out that she is clear that in the event of an eruption of the sleeping giant, she must go to the upper parts, which is one of the “safe areas.”

Normality in the town of Murillo contrasts with the tragic eruption of the volcano in 1985, which killed more than 25,000 people and left thousands homeless. Despite this, this community lives calmly and continues with its daily activities while remaining attentive to any eventuality related to Nevado del Ruiz.