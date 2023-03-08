news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 08 – Andy Murray expects the organizers of the Wimbledon tournament to allow Russian and Belarusian tennis players to take the field and admitted that “he won’t mind if that happens”. The former world number 1 has donated more than £500,000 of his 2022 prize money to help war-affected Ukrainian children. The Scotsman had previously said he was “not in favor” of last year’s ban. And he has expressed similar sentiments ahead of next summer’s tournament. “It’s really difficult and I’m sorry for the players who weren’t able to play last year, but I also understand the situation, it’s also really difficult for the Wimbledon organizers to invite them,” Murray told the BBC. “My hope is that they will be allowed to play and I won’t dispute if that is the case. But, if Wimbledon takes another decision, I would understand.” The 2022 Wimbledon tournament was stripped of world ranking points due to of the ban imposed on Russians and Belarusians The Lawn Tennis Association (the national governing body of tennis in Great Britain) was fined £ 1.4 million by the ATP and WTA for excluding players from previous events. spoke at Indian Wells, where he is preparing to play against Argentine Tomas Etcheverry in the first round of the US tournament (ANSA).

