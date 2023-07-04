Murtaza Wahab got the chairmanship of Water Board

Mayor Karachi’s powers have been further increased, file photo

Tuesday, July 4, 2023, 5:49 p.m

KARACHI: The powers of Mayor Karachi have been further increased, the Governor has signed the summary of giving the powers of Water and Sewerage Board to Mayor Karachi on behalf of the Sindh Government.

The Sindh government has decided to increase the powers of the Mayor Karachi, for which the Mayor Karachi has also been given the powers of the Water Board.

Sindh Government sent a summary to Sindh Governor Kamran Tesuri which was signed by the Governor. After the signing, the powers of Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab increased.

With the approval of the governor, the Water and Sewerage Board got the status of a corporation. From today, the chairman of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board Corporation will be the Mayor of Karachi. With the approval of the governor, this bill came into effect.



