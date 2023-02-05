In race 1a with No. 12B bis, at the height of Chorro de Quevedo in the town of La Candelaria, Alfredo Ortiz Huertas “El Cacha” opened the doors of the Museum of La Chicha to THE NEW CENTURY; a space full of history and capital experiences.

“El Cacha”, founder of the Museum, is a 62-year-old man of Muisca and peasant origin who recounts with emotion and nostalgia the principles of Colombian culture through an account of his family history.

“I was born on December 28, 1960 in Bogotá. My mother emigrated when she was 11 years old, because my grandfather hung her from the beam and hit her; part of the Spanish heritage that we have left and the miscegenation that we have. She was a guaricha, which in the Chibcha language means warrior, princess and protector of the territory. My mother was from Turmequé and my father was from Bogotá; that is, I have a mixture of zipa and zaque. 80% I am Muisca and farmer and 20% European”, recounted the founder.

First contact

The facua, better known as chicha, which in the Chibcha language means diarrhea, dates back to the Spanish colonization. Alfredo explains that chicha is a vinegar-type ferment and remembers how he was first introduced to the drink.

“I knew the facua since I was a child, even that was our milk or our bottle. They gave us the chichita in the innocent state, which is when it is like a slightly fermented coladita”, indicated Alfredo.

He also points out that since his childhood he has also known guarapo, a drink that he classifies as a natural energizer. “When I go up to Monserrate or go to play sports, I take my guarapito,” says “El Cacha” with a laugh.

The creation of the Museum

Gilberto Mendoza, graphic designer and friend of Alfredo, plays an important part in the history of the creation of the Museo de la Chicha, an emblematic place that has amazed the inhabitants of the capital for approximately seven years.

Alfredo and Gilberto carried out a study of historical and anthropological development, from which they identified gaps in the knowledge and recognition of our ancestors and their relationship with chicha.

“The idea of ​​creating and founding the Museum comes from ‘Berto’ Mendoza, a brother in spirit and in conscience, since he too is of Muisca origin from Guateque. We show how the indolence of our people is born, because we do not know if we are from Bogota, rolos or cachacos. That is our great shortcoming so what they did not do at the Academy, Berto and I did ”, explains Alfredo.

He also points out that the Museum has begun to give lectures to students from various educational institutions such as the Javeriana University, the Andes University, the Externado University, the Sabana University, the District University, the Pedagogical University and the National University, among others; as well as SENA, some colleges and gastronomy schools.

“The experience has been very nice since people leave knowing who they are, where they come from and where they are,” emphasizes the founder.

Importance of chicha

“El Cacha” enthusiastically points out that chicha is very important because it has been the basis of the diet of native peoples for approximately 1,500 years. In addition, he explains that these types of drinks originating in Colombia were not drunk just to be intoxicated and eventually happy.

“Unlike the other drinks that the Spanish little brother brings us that give us drunkenness and euphoria, these drinks do not, since they give us warmth and a state of peace and joy. Sip by sip they awaken the senses, they are ferments and the medicinal properties of a ferment are very important, they regenerate the intestinal flora and the colon, as well as the endocrine system and the immune system; In addition, it is an antioxidant, among other benefits”, explained Alfredo.

From the management of the Museo de la Chicha headed by its founder, approximately 200 families receive economic support. However, Alfredo Ortiz points out that they do not have the support of the District Administration or the National Government.

“The great blessing is that in the end we eat more than 200 families. Hopefully the institutions will take the time to organize as much as possible, understand that it is a public health issue and it is food, it is a cultural and gastronomic heritage declared by the Ministry of Culture itself. The Chicha Museum is not mine, it is ours”, emphasized Alfredo.

The invitation of “El Cacha”

The Chicha Museum is a pleasant space that encourages you to immerse yourself in the history of our society while experiencing the gastronomic and sensory properties of this drink, based on cultural appropriation.

Alfredo Ortiz, passionate historian and founder of the Museum, makes a special invitation to the readers of EL NUEVO SIGLO.

“This is a great newspaper with a lot of history too, so I ask you to come, learn, enjoy and find out what is intrinsic in these four drinks: chicha, zhuke, oráculo and chirrinche”, invited Alfredo.

Likewise, he invited to visit the Blessed Chichería, a space where lovers of ancestral drinks can enjoy the four mentioned, as well as fruit chicha and new flavors with which Alfredo intends to surprise his visitors, starting from an ancestral, artisan and Andean experience.

Those interested in visiting the Museo de la Chicha and the Bendita Chichería can make reservations by accessing the social networks Facebook and Instagram and searching for La Bendita Store.