Starting this Friday, the Museum of the City of New York presents the first edition of what will be a triennial of photography and works of art in which some thirty contemporary artists will participate, showing a complex understanding of their concept of home in the five boroughs of the Big Apple.

The “New York Now: Home” exhibition is inspired by the historic presentation made by the museum under the same name in 2000 and will be held every three years with a different theme, the institution said in a statement. With this exhibition, the museum begins the programming with which it celebrates its centenary.

“Home” can mean different things to different people and, in its most practical form, refers to the literal places where one lives. But it can also mean family or the communities you choose to be a part of, the museum notes.

Selected works by 33 artists, including some Latinos, span a variety of perspectives, as diverse as the city itself, and are presented in a variety of approaches, from the social documentary to the conceptual. The exhibition celebrates the diversity of what home, family, kinship, and community are—and can be—in New York.

The museum recalls that the city has struggled in recent years to take into account not only the current dynamics of economic and racial inequality, but also the enormous challenges unleashed by the covid-19 crisis.

Museum exhibits photographic works and videos

“This exhibition includes photography and video works made in recent years that creatively document and interpret this changing urban landscape and the disparate responses and experiences of New Yorkers, among the stories of the city before, during and after the pandemic,” it indicates. Also the statement.

The artists’ work is divided into sections: the ways in which homes cross geographic boundaries; how homes are safe havens for some, but not all; the fact that homes are chosen as much as they are inherited and, finally, the home that our body represents.

“The exhibit offers a contemporary look at life in New York and the ways photographers and artists view the city,” said the museum’s acting director, Sarah H. Henry.

“As a storyteller of New York for a century, the Museum of the City of New York has collected and exhibited the best of this work since its founding in 1923. We are excited to launch our centennial celebrations with New York Now: Home” , he claimed.

