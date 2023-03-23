Home News Museum of Pontevedra returns to Poland paintings looted by the Nazis
Museum of Pontevedra returns to Poland paintings looted by the Nazis

Museum of Pontevedra returns to Poland paintings looted by the Nazis
Goluchów (POLAND), 03/17/2023.- The vice president of the Pontevedra Provincial Council, César Mosquera Lorenzo, at the official act of restitution of two paintings to Poland, this Friday in Goluchów, Poland. Two works by the Dutch master Eryk Bouts from the 16th century, a “Mater Dolorosa” AND an “Ecce Homo”. The museum of the castle of Goluchów (central Poland) recovered this Friday both pieces, which were in the Museum of Pontevedra, where they arrived after being looted during the Nazi invasion. EFE / Miguel Angel Gayo Macias

Goluchów (Polonia) .- El Gołuchów Castle Museum (central Poland) recovered this Friday two paintings by a Flemish artist from the 15th century that were in the Museum of Pontevedra, where they arrived after being looted during the Nazi invasion. The two paintings, whose traces were lost during World War II, were located in 2019 by Polish state officials carrying out a campaign to locate and return the thousands of works of art and historical objects stolen from Poland during the conflict. The “Mater Dolorosa” and the “Ecce homo” by the Belgian master Eryk Bouts form a diptych that had been in the Goluchów castle since 1883 and from there they were transferred to Warsaw, where they were stolen by the Nazis, from which time their trace was lost until they reappeared in the Museum of Pontevedra. The Polish Minister of Culture, Piotr Glinski, recalled that Poland “lost more than 500,000 works and artistic objects” in the looting unleashed during the War, that up to 70% of the books in Polish libraries were “stolen or destroyed” and that In total, cultural assets worth some 10,000 million euros were lost.

