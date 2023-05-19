Museums around the world create innovative forms and integrate with the public—go out of limited space and create infinite possibilities (Special report on International Museum Day)_Hangzhou Net

Museums around the world create innovative forms and integrate with the public—go out of limited space and create infinite possibilities (Special report on International Museum Day)

May 18th is International Museum Day, and the theme of this year’s Museum Day is “Museums, Sustainability and the Good Life”.

“Museums are important places to protect and inherit human civilization.” In recent years, as the “museum fever” has been heating up, more and more museums have tried to transform the depth of cultural relics, the thickness of history, and the breadth of civilization into the recognition of characteristic collections through innovative curation, research and development of cultural creations, etc. , the degree of participation of the audience, and the degree of connection with daily life have received widespread attention.

It is open around the clock, moving art activities and art markets into the museum; with the help of cutting-edge technology, the cloud “travels” through the millennium, and digitally regenerates precious cultural relics; choose characters, change into costumes, and experience immersive interactions in the museum… This year’s International Museum Day, We set our sights on the beneficial exploration of different regions and different types of museums, and see how this limited building can create infinite possibilities, so that more people can appreciate colorful cultures and feel a better life.

The Shanghai Museum is open around the clock for the first time since its establishment——

Immersive feeling of artistic charm

Our reporter Cao Lingjuan

In the early morning of May 7th, the night was dark, and in the drizzle, the audience held umbrellas and waited in line to enter the venue, and entered the Shanghai Museum (hereinafter referred to as “Shanghai Expo”), which was the first 24-hour light-off.

That day was the last day of the exhibition “From Botticelli to Van Gogh: Collections from the National Gallery of England” at Shanghai Bo. Shanghai Expo held the event of “Sleepless Tonight Shanghai Expo Twelve Hours Art Carnival”, which is the first time since the establishment of the museum that it is open around the clock, pushing the exhibition to a climax.

A timing wall was erected in the hall on the first floor of Shanghai Expo to count down the exhibition. Ms. Wang, who came from Hangzhou, Zhejiang, became the first visitor on the last day of the exhibition—she came to Shanghai by high-speed train as soon as she got off work on the evening of the 6th, and she was at the front of the line.

Ms. Wang is not alone in dragging her suitcase to see the exhibition. According to statistics, more than 50% of the visitors received by the exhibition are from other provinces, and there are nearly 6,000 visitors from abroad.

“From Botticelli to Van Gogh: National Gallery Collection Exhibition” is the second exhibition in Shanghai Bo’s “Dialogue with the World” series of cultural relics and art exhibitions, and it is also the first time that the National Gallery of England has brought its collections to China.

This exhibition has set many records: the exhibition lasted for 98 days, and opened 50 night shows in total, setting the largest number of night shows opened in Shanghai Expo; the total number of visitors exceeded 420,000, setting the largest number of visitors for a single fee-paying exhibition in museums across the country…Shanghai Museum Director Chu Xiaobo bluntly said that the enthusiasm of the audience was “unexpected”, “The art appreciation level of Chinese audiences has far exceeded the past, and the audience’s understanding of artworks and artistic accomplishment are very high.”

Some viewers said that they chose to watch the exhibition in the middle of the night because they hoped to avoid the peak crowds, “I also want to experience the ‘Wonderful Night at the Museum’.”

This is a carnival about art. At the scene, the “person in the painting”, which was loved by the audience in the special exhibition, also “appeared” in the museum to interact with the audience. As the night grew darker, wonderful music sounded from time to time in the public area of ​​the museum, from a cappella chorus to classical music such as “Spring” and “Drinking Song”, from duets to the Shanghai Rainbow Chamber Choir … The atmosphere of the “Sleepless Tonight” art carnival was completely filled.

In the last 6 hours of the carnival, various forms of continuous live broadcast allowed 350,000 viewers who could not come to the scene to share this “art carnival” in the “cloud”.

Chu Xiaobo said that the ultimate goal of holding various activities is to allow the audience to experience the diverse and integrated cultural atmosphere in the museum. He believes: “Future museums need to consider interacting with audiences throughout the process, rather than simply opening the exhibition hall.”

“The holding of many cultural and museum boutique exhibitions has continuously promoted the exchange and mutual learning of civilizations, prospered the world‘s gardens of civilizations, and presented practical cases of Chinese-style modern cultural development. Not only let China see the world, but also let the world see China.” Fang Shizhong, director of the Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, said.

The Buddhist scripture cave in Dunhuang, Gansu realizes digital restoration——

A thousand years of time flowing through the fingertips

Our reporter Zhao Shuaijie

“It’s amazing! Every historical building, every detail of clothing, and every cultural relic on display is real and touching. Moving your fingers and ‘traveling’ at home can also deepen your understanding of Dunhuang Mogao Grottoes.” Experienced After the “Digital Scripture Cave”, Xiao Ma, a college student who lives in Luoyang, Henan, posted a circle of friends.

In April of this year, the “Digital Sutra Cave” combining the research results of Dunhuang studies and game technology was launched. It not only digitally restored the physical body of the Sutra Cave and the cultural relics stored in it, but also allowed the public to “travel” through time and space with one click, and intuitively experience the essence of Dunhuang culture. charm. As of May 15, 17 million people have entered the “Dunhuang Travel” mini program, and more than 450,000 users have had an in-depth experience of the “Digital Sutra Cave” cloud game.

Open the “Digital Sutra Cave” and follow the guiding route into the cave. Even the fine folds of the cassock on the statue and the solid wood texture of the base can be seen clearly. Su Bomin, director of the Dunhuang Academy, said that the “Digital Sutra Cave” reproduced the Dunhuang Sutra Cave in the virtual world for the first time with millimeter-level precision, allowing reunion, reshaping, and reproduction of cultural relics unearthed from the Sutra Cave at home and abroad in a new way , rebirth.

“We have rendered more than 30,000 images through technologies such as digital scanning and 3D modeling, and generated 900 million super-realistic digital models.” According to the technical team of Tencent Interactive Entertainment, the colors and textures of murals, statues, and cultural relics in the cave The materials are also highly restored, achieving an effect that is infinitely close to the real scene. “The expert team of the Dunhuang Academy has carefully verified every scene and detail, covering literature, art, archaeology and other fields.” said Zhao Xiaoxing, director of the Dunhuang Literature Research Institute of the Dunhuang Academy.

Move the cursor and enter the No. 16 cave. The originally dark corridors and murals in the cave are illuminated one by one. “We used the global dynamic lighting technology to simulate the sunlight at 10 am in Dunhuang to restore the visual effect of outdoor sunlight shining on the Mogao Grottoes. The immersive experience of the tour.” said the person in charge of the technical team of the project.

At the same time, the public can also become the guardian of the “Digital Library Cave”, “travel” to different historical periods with one click, interact with 8 historical figures, and experience the excavation of caves, the sealing of thousands of volumes, the reappearance of cultural relics, etc. From diaspora to reunion, participate in important historical events such as copying scriptures, painting murals, saving cultural relics, etc., and deeply understand the cultural connotation and precious value of the scripture cave.

Supported by the academic achievements of the Dunhuang Academy, the “Digital Library Cave” also carried out high-definition digital restoration and 3D modeling of 21 key cultural relics, and set up a virtual digital exhibition hall. Each cultural relic has its own special effects and Multimedia explanation.

In the future, the “Digital Sutra Cave” will be launched in multiple languages, and at the same time, domestic and foreign collection institutions of cultural relics unearthed from the Dunhuang Sutra Cave will be invited to participate, and digital technology will be used to link the cultural relics of the Sutra Cave around the world. “The research institute will also continue to absorb the achievements of digital technology to explore the value of cultural relics, promote the creative transformation and innovative development of Dunhuang cultural resources, tell the story of Dunhuang well, and spread the voice of China.” Su Bomin said.

Luoyang, Henan promotes museums to enhance interaction——

Experiencing culture “walking” into history

Our reporter Bi Jingjin

“If you travel back to the Tang Dynasty, who do you want to be the most?” On the evening of May 11, at the Yingtianmen Site Museum of Luoyang City in the Sui and Tang Dynasties in Luoyang, Henan, dozens of tourists chose characters and changed their costumes with the help of the staff, looking forward to Immersively “walk into” history in the performance “Tang Palace Le Banquet”.

Put on a cardigan with blue bottom and yellow flowers, tie a red bronzing gilt chest-length skirt, and put on a bun… After careful dressing, Li Xiaohua and Zhang Xiaolou, college students from Hebei, turned into ladies of the Tang Dynasty: “This is where we came to Luoyang. It is the first place to check in, and it is really worthwhile to experience immersive performances on the ruins level and in the museum.”

Afterwards, they followed historical figures such as “Di Renjie” and “Shangguan Wan’er” to explore the “mystery of the loss of famous paintings” in the palace feast of “All Nations Come to Dynasty”, and also learned more about the history and culture at that time. During this journey, they and many tourists have changed from museum visitors to historical “participants”. In the cultural experience that can be seen and felt, they can truly feel the charm of the organic integration of “technology + creativity” and history and culture. .

Currently, there are 102 museums in Luoyang, 96 of which are open to the public for free. Yu Jie, director of the Luoyang Municipal Cultural Relics Bureau, introduced that in recent years, the museums in Luoyang have taken the people’s growing needs for a better life as their starting point and foothold, relying on the advantages of cultural relics in their collections, with the help of virtual reality, scene shaping, holographic projection, and intelligent interaction. Technology“, continue to superimpose creativity on the “cultural relics IP”, use public welfare and technical resources to help the sustainable development of the museum, explore and launch a large number of high-quality cultural products, and strive to continuously improve the sense of interaction and substitution of tourists.

With the help of various innovative elements, the museums in Luoyang changed their “serious” image, and quickly “broke the circle” with the people-friendly route, and went to the public. In the “Light of Heluo” digital museum of Luoyang Museum, visitors can get close to cultural relics and create music with chime bells. Digital technology not only makes historical relics “live”, but also allows tourists to experience immersively the unique beauty of Luoyang, the ancient capital of thirteen dynasties. Cultural charm; the Peony Museum in the southern section of the central axis of Luoyang City in the Sui and Tang Dynasties, the “Peony Poetry and Prose Interactive Experience Space” allows tourists to be in the world of poetry, click on the poems and prose, and have a thousand-year “dialogue” with famous poets of Tang and Song Dynasties.

“The museum system with rich connotations, distinctive features, and diverse categories is Luoyang’s ‘golden business card’.” Yu Jie said that in the next step, Luoyang will further promote the protection, utilization and inheritance of cultural relics, strengthen the excavation, interpretation and dissemination of the value of cultural relics, and fully stimulate the cultural relics. The vitality of cultural innovation contributes to the strength of museums to promote cultural self-confidence and self-improvement.

“People’s Daily” (version 11, May 19, 2023)