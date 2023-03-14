news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VENICE, MARCH 14 – The Civic Museums of Venice become dog-friendly thanks to the agreement with Bauadvisor, the communication and global services portal dedicated to the world of dogs and their owners.



The offer, announces the Municipality, aims to intercept and respond to a widespread need among dog owners and lovers, with the aim of promoting accessibility of the museum’s heritage to a wider audience.



“The city of Venice – comments the mayor Luigi Brugnaro – is pleased to promote pet-friendly culture with its Museums, thus also satisfying new audiences for visiting the museum heritage. The service will allow you to visit the museum in total serenity, entrusting your four-legged friends to a specialized team”.



Once the booking has been made on the portal, the service operators will be ready to welcome the visitor in front of the entrance to the civic museum indicated and take temporary delivery of the four-legged friend, to let him walk in the surrounding areas, then returning him directly to his owner in front of the Museum at the end of your visit. (HANDLE).

