“New energies for the Ministry of Culture: with the tender for over 500 technical officials of cultural heritage we are starting to work to strengthen the organic plant”. This was announced in recent days by the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, who underlined: “The doors of the administration thus open to the introduction of highly specialized professionals, who will bring lifeblood into the protection and enhancement of the immense heritage. Italian culture ».

Uffizi open on Monday 26 December and 2 January

Meanwhile, the controversy over the non-opening of the Uffizi during the holidays is stopped. The Florentine museum ensures that during the Christmas holidays it will also be open on Mondays (which is normally closed). “The Uffizi was among the first museums to open on December 26th and not only will we do it again this year but, very rare case, we will also have an opening on Monday January 2nd – said the director Eike Schmidt. the first or one of the first museums to have partially opened on January 1st, a few years ago, with great success, especially as regards the afternoon admissions ».

The role of retirements

Schmidt commented on the theme of the lack of staff in museums, the reason for the closure of the Uffizi in Ognissanti, the reason for the strong criticism opened by Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano: keeping open, explained the director, “has become more difficult in recent years, because because of retirement there are fewer people who can offer themselves for this extra service ». Issue on which, after the controversy against Schmidt, Sangiuliano immediately activated by announcing hires.

The hiring is coming

“It is an extremely important first step – commented Schmidt. – Not only me, but all of us who work in Italian museums, libraries and archives, we are very grateful for this very fast action, this is really a very step forward. important », for which the director also thanked the Undersecretary for Culture, Vittori Sgarbi. “I am very happy that Vittorio has fought this battle which is also his as regards the hiring necessary to be able to open the museums”.

Sangiuliano: good Uffizi open 26 December and 2 January



«It is certainly appreciable to communicate the extraordinary openings of 26 December and 2 January well in advance, as did the Uffizi. This will allow the many people who will be in Florence in those days of celebration to plan a visit to the most important Italian museum in time also in these two days. I hope that the other state museums and archaeological parks will soon follow this example ». Thus the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, commented on the announcement of the director of the Uffizi Galleries, Eike Schmidt, regarding the extraordinary openings scheduled for the next 26 December and 2 January.