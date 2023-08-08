Museums of Italy to be enhanced between free Sundays and paid admissions — idealista/news

The monthly initiative of the #domenicalmuseo also proved to be a success in August. This was stated by the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, announcing the first data available on Sunday attendance at the museum in the month of August. “Another success for Sunday at the museum”, says the Minister. “The numerous presences in cultural sites demonstrate once again the strong bond of visitors with our immense heritage”.

Sunday at the Museum, importance for Italian culture

“This monthly appointment, – according to the Minister, – represents a splendid opportunity to make culture accessible to all, encouraging citizens and tourists to discover and appreciate Italy’s riches. Continuing to promote these initiatives is essential for safeguarding our beauties and stimulating interest and awareness regarding our cultural identity. A heartfelt thanks goes to the staff engaged in these hours for the work done”.

All Sunday visitors to the museum

Among the numbers of #domenicalmuseo includes: the Pompeii Archaeological Park – Pompeii archaeological area 25,315 visitors; Archaeological Park of the Colosseum – Colosseum. Flavian Amphitheater 19,800 visitors; Royal Palace of Caserta 12,389; Uffizi Galleries – The Uffizi 8,950; Pantheon 8.033; Castel Sant’Elmo and Museo del Novecento in Naples 7,994; Gallery of the Academy of Florence 7,950; Uffizi Galleries – Palazzo Pitti 7,899; Colosseum Archaeological Park – Roman Forum and Palatine Hill 6,804; Villae – Villa d’Este 6,668; Royal Museums of Turin 5,771; National Archaeological Museum of Naples 4,248; National Museum of Castel Sant’Angelo and Passetto di Borgo 4,192; Archaeological park of Paestum and Velia – Museum and archaeological area of ​​Paestum 4.083; Royal Palace of Naples 3,781; MArRC – National Archaeological Museum of Reggio Calabria 3,432; Herculaneum Archaeological Park 3,227; Historical Museum and the Miramare Castle Park – Historical Museum 3.224; Villae – Hadrian’s Villa 3.009; National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art 2,895; Bargello Museums – Medici Chapels 2,550; Baths of Caracalla 2,084; Bargello Museums – Bargello National Museum 2.022; Castel del Monte 1,982; Borghese Gallery 1,930; Cenacolo Vinciano 1.505; Swabian castle of Bari 1,490; Galleries of the Academy of Venice 1,311; MuNDA – National Museum of Abruzzo 1.264; National Archaeological Museum of Taranto – MarTA 1.190; National Museums of Genoa – Royal Palace of Genoa 1,000; to these data must be added the 12,485 visitors to the Boboli Gardens and the 17,153 visitors to the Vittoriano.

Pantheon for a fee, an initiative in line with the rest of Europe

On the other hand, there is satisfaction also for the first month of paid admissions to the Pantheon in Rome. “The balance of the first month of paid entrances to the Pantheon demonstrates not only the appreciation of the measure by citizens and tourists, but that this is the right path, considering that in the rest of the European Union almost every monument can only be visited for a fee”, says the co-president of the Ecr group of the European Parliament, the MEP of Fratelli d’Italia, Nicola Procaccini.

“That of the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, is a winning choice and an excellent example to enhance our artistic and cultural heritage. Also because the proceeds from visits to the Pantheon will be invested for the renovation of the monument itself and for social activities, from soup kitchens to aid for flooded populations, while particular categories are in any case exempt from paying the ticket, from the youngest to the elderly up to people with disabilities”.

