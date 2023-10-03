Home » Mushroom cultivation can continue in Kulla County – Lääne Elu
Mushroom cultivation can continue in Kulla County – Lääne Elu

by admin
Hele-Mai Laanemaa wants to take over the management of the Kullamaa mushroom farm. Photo: Urmas Lauri

Even though Tanel Heinsalu is moving Eesti Senefarm from Kullamaa to Patika, mushroom growing in Kullamaa can still continue.

Heinsalu regrouped the previous employees of the mushroom farm, but one of them, Hele-Mai in Laanemaa, has a firm desire to apply the mushroom growing experience gained over four years in his own company.

