The president of the Bresadola association takes stock of the harvest in the Belluno area: drought and strong heat for three weeks have prevented the growth of mycelia

BELLUNO. Semi-compromised season for mushroom picking. “The high temperatures and the lack of water are in fact preventing the growth of the mycelia”, explains Fabio Padovan, president of the Belluno mycological group Bresadola. But already on social media some tourists are starting to ask for information on places where you can find mushrooms.

Padovan is discouraged even though he knows that it is not the first year in which the season starts with difficulty. “He’s going very badly for mushrooms,” he explains. «The heat and drought stop the growth of fungi. We hope that the rains of these days can restart the growth of the mycelia. Until about twenty days ago, chanterelles and porcini mushrooms were found here and there, but then nothing has been seen. In the next few days we will do some inspections to better understand how things are going ». And then he adds: «There have been others of such particular seasons over the years. On the other hand, if it is hot and it does not rain, the mushrooms suffer a lot ».

But Padovan does not feel like saying that the harvesting season of these plant species is now compromised. “If the weather is mild, some mushrooms may still appear.”

Meanwhile, the Bresadola association has already carried out some courses for enthusiasts who want to learn how to recognize the various mushrooms and an outing in the woods has also been made to be able to put into practice what they have learned. «But at least another exit would be needed, but without mushrooms it makes no sense», says Padovan who adds: «We have made some new members with the last course, giving a little change within the group. To date we are about ninety members ».

Meanwhile, an issue that arose last year seems to be heading towards a positive conclusion. We are talking about the suspension of the mushroom control service, which was carried out by the Food Prevention Department, due to a shortage of staff. The Bresadola group in recent weeks has had several contacts with the Sava manager to be able to organize the service this year. “This problem is being resolved,” confirm the Ulss and also the mycological association. «We will therefore have to be able to start the counter through an agreement between us and the health company. For our part “, concludes Padovan,” we have given our willingness to be present every day by appointment in the afternoon from 5 pm so as to intercept those returning from harvesting in the woods. We now await the resolution of the Ulss that puts this convention in black and white ”.