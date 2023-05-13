Music by J Balvin will sound in ‘Fast and Furious 10’

Fans of the Fast and Furious saga are ready to enjoy a new installment of the franchise, which hits theaters on May 18.

The tenth film in the series will feature the renowned Colombian singer J Balvin, who will put his Latin touch on the film’s soundtrack.

Vin Diesel, protagonist of the saga and also producer of the film, confirmed the news in a video posted on his social networks. “We are in Miami recording the song Toretto from the new Fast and Furious movie with my brother J Balvin,” Diesel said excitedly.

The new film’s soundtrack boasts an impressive 21-track list, featuring a lineup of A-list artists. In addition to J Balvin, the list includes Youngboy Never Broke Again, BTS’s Jimin, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, 24kGoldn, Muni Long, Kane Brown, María Becerra, NLE Choppa, Dermot Kennedy, Bailey Zimmerman, and more.

The film marks the return of Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, alongside other cast members from the previous films including Ludacris, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, and John Cena. The film’s plot follows the team on a new mission to stop a villain played by Spanish actor and singer, Enrique Arce.

The new installment of Fast and Furious promises to be a roller coaster of emotions, action and speed, and J Balvin’s participation in the soundtrack will undoubtedly be an added value for fans. The film will be available in theaters starting May 18, while the full soundtrack will be released the next day, May 19.