Kawabata. Poems, novels, essays, stories, monologues, scripts, are the textual expressive daily life of the Japanese writer.

Leonardo Fabio Marin*

For several years he wanted to write about the work of Mishima (Tokyo 1925-1970); rather, from the time when the painter of oriental lines, Gussie L. Valencia gave me a beautiful copy of this famous novel to which I will refer today. I return to the subject after receiving as a gift in a bookstore in Elche, a beautiful copy of the same novel in question; This already led me to take the matter seriously and this is how I reflect that when dealing with certain novels of the 20th century and others from the beginning of the 21st century, we notice, not a little astonished, how their narrative structure no longer obeys, as usual, It is not a linear model but it seems that the story is suspended before us like an image illuminated from very different and insinuating angles. That is to say, the story does not flow, but stops at narrative points of view, appearing a central image and, around it, the voices of the story configuring a different way of being and telling; Such is the case of Crónica de una muerte anunciada (1981), El extranjero (1942), La familia de Pascual Duarte (1942), El túnel (1948) and, of course, the work that brings us together: Música (1965).

Reiko Yumigawa goes to the psychoanalyst because she is absolutely unable to listen to music; she is unable to find the fullness of pleasure. This impossibility that the novel poses as a central problem refers to the affective, sexual, cultural and human spheres. We have, then, the main image of the story and around it, a series of descriptions, dialogues, memories, intertexts and monologues. These stylistic resources are the author’s narrative pretext to architect his literary work. Eros, Thanatos, obsession, mischief, lies, frustrated desires, lust, daring and insinuations weave together a realistic and quite credible concentric universe, which is what literature asks of its authors; and perhaps that is what Yukio was referring to when he maintained that: “I am incapable of writing a novel as if it were a river whose waters are flowing.” (EFE Agency, January 12, 2017). Because Mishima, like García Márquez or Rulfo, Camus or Sábato, intends to tell us a story, no longer linear in the old fashioned way, but exploratory, concentric, slow, participatory.

A poet

Yukio Mishima, born Kimitake Hiraoka, is a poet in continuous battles with the difficult task of literary creation. He takes full risks with lavish metaphors and waving images, precise and concentric literary elaborations, forceful textual architectures and a continuous and absolute assumption of writing as an existential aesthetic object. Kawbata said of him, as in our epigraph: “He has an almost miraculous gift for words”, (1968). Mishima assumes as a way of life, the word. He lives and breathes literaryly and his texts are his daily life and with them he builds his being and his non-being, his light and his darkness. As the author of his own labyrinths, he chooses to die in a quite significant way and makes that moment a literary fragment full of verses and insinuations. F. Savater (1968), refers to a text fragment of a letter that Yukio sent to his friend, the English film director Basil Wright, where he comments: “(…) In feudal times we believed that sincerity lived in our bowels and that, if we needed to show it, we should open our bellies and expose our sincerity in a visible way”. Mishima dies on November 25, 1970 in a seppuku ritual in an army barracks, in the company of his friend Masakatsu Morita.

Poems, novels, essays, stories, monologues, scripts, are the textual expressive daily life of the Japanese writer and they configure a very particular and enlightened style of expressing their emotions, feelings, sensations and ideas; yet he maintained, as evidenced in his poem Icarus: “Nothing satisfies me. The earthly novelty dies soon. But I am driven higher, and higher, in instability, until I reach the brilliance of the sun. John Nathan (1974), in his biography of Mishima, affirms that: “his prestige is the result, without a doubt, of the extraordinary quality of his novels, essays and plays, which gave the final touch to the character he played himself.” himself, a 20th century samurai”.

private work

Going back to the initial idea of ​​these reflections, I consider that, from Yukio’s literary cosmos, Música is a quite particular work, firstly because of its condition as a concentric story and, secondly, because of the emphasis it has on psychoanalysis as the guiding axis of history itself. by Reiko Yumigawa. If I have to be frank, I didn’t really like, let’s say, addressing recurring elements of the novels, much less their formal or thematic structures, I like more to intuit their elaborations or their emotional ties with the reader; since, being matters not so perceptible or literal, they allow us to discover the framework of the author’s scriptural intention or the causal environments of the internal narratives of the text. With Music this happens almost perfectly.

In traditional writing, it often happens that we find common issues such as fragmented love, obsessive passions, parental quarrels as an antagonistic resource, frustrated desire as an interstice of rational drives, critical moments in daily events in a recurring and apparently casual manner. exist. These forms give context to the dramatic line of the story and make us emotional spectators of a simple and forceful event. Otherwise it happens with Music. We do not passively attend the world of the characters. We are not entering the story of the novel, but we are left in front of the image of the central character and we are witnesses of what he already insinuates from his main phrase: I don’t hear the music!

As stated at the beginning of this article, the novel weaves together a realistic and quite credible concentric universe, as required by good literature; and from the beginning we are invited, not to read a novel but a scientific report, some rigorous notes on a topic of psychoanalysis: “This is the report of Dr. Kazuhori Shiomi on a specific case of female frigidity.” “If it were a literary work, sex would have been treated differently, like an object wrapped in a beautiful veil.” “First of all, we must respect these real facts and let them lead us into the immensity of the world of human senses.” “My goal is not to make a fictional description of the case and, therefore, I will limit myself to highlighting a few aspects and data that seem to me of vital importance.”

Throughout the story, these phrases impregnate the events of the novel with a high level of credibility, managing to concretize a concentric literary story, assuming that “perhaps what Reiko wanted to imply with her phrase “I don’t hear the music” was a certain way of ironizing about the human, basically sexual, problems of contemporary existence” (Chapter 7).

In the concentric novel, the story does not flow, but stops at narrative points of view, appearing a central image and around it, the reader as the main character, configuring the voices of the story, making the text a true continuous literary work. resignification.

City of Elche 2022.

*Writer, teacher, literary journalist.