Music for Rome, tribute to Luciano Berio – Lazio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 03 MAY – Musica per Roma pays homage to Luciano Berio twenty years after his death. A concert centered on the most significant compositions of the Ligurian musician’s chamber production will see the Pmce – Parco della Musica Contemporanea Ensemble conducted by Tonino Battista on stage on 4 May at 9 pm at the Teatro Studio in the Auditorium.



Among the pieces scheduled, Chemins II (1967), with Luca Sanzò on solo viola and Circles (1960), with the voice of Ljuba Bergamelli. The Pmce is a variable formation, made up of musicians from the contemporary European scene. The project, developed over the various seasons of contemporary music of the Fondazione Musica per Roma at the Auditorium, combines young musicians with the best soloists on the international scene. (HANDLE).

