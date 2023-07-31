Music future? Former President Iván Duque surprised with a DJ console

Although former president Iván Duque He has remained aware of everything that happens in political matters in Colombia, he has also been seen during the last months quite focused on enjoying his personal projects in the company of his family and friends. However, through his social networks he also usually shares his day-to-day life with his supporters and more recently surprised with a photo in which he reiterated his love for music, a facet also seen during his last campaign for the presidential elections. of 2018.

“It is always a pleasure to enjoy music, mix and find ourselves with the possibility of creating”, Duque said along with a photograph on his Instagram account in which he was seen next to a console, with headphones on and a Rolling Stones t-shirt that combined perfectly with the musical moment.

The postcard, in the midst of the publications that the former Colombian head of state usually uploads, drew attention due to how informal Duque looks, who in the photographs on social networks always usually wears a suit and tie, in the framework of meetings of a high level that even today advances both nationally and internationally.

