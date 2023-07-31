Home » Music future? Former President Iván Duque surprised with a DJ console
News

Music future? Former President Iván Duque surprised with a DJ console

by admin
Music future? Former President Iván Duque surprised with a DJ console

Although former president Iván Duque He has remained aware of everything that happens in political matters in Colombia, he has also been seen during the last months quite focused on enjoying his personal projects in the company of his family and friends. However, through his social networks he also usually shares his day-to-day life with his supporters and more recently surprised with a photo in which he reiterated his love for music, a facet also seen during his last campaign for the presidential elections. of 2018.

“It is always a pleasure to enjoy music, mix and find ourselves with the possibility of creating”, Duque said along with a photograph on his Instagram account in which he was seen next to a console, with headphones on and a Rolling Stones t-shirt that combined perfectly with the musical moment.

It may interest you: This is how Iván Duque spoke as a child about being president

The postcard, in the midst of the publications that the former Colombian head of state usually uploads, drew attention due to how informal Duque looks, who in the photographs on social networks always usually wears a suit and tie, in the framework of meetings of a high level that even today advances both nationally and internationally.

See also  Defense, government signature on exports: Guerini launches the new model

You may also like

Inflation won’t rear its head again soon, factors...

President Bukele reacts to an article published in...

La Dian Announces Penal Measures for Taxpayers in...

EU banks, three banks under stress test capital...

CABEI President congratulates El Salvador for its reclassification...

Beware of Scams: Fraudsters Exploit Stimulus Check Hype...

Various wild species recovered south of Huila

World Bank reclassifies El Salvador’s economy for its...

At least 10 dead when bus falls into...

Stellantis dispute, confrontation with the Government for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy