Music: Incontri Asolani celebrates 150th Rachmaninov birth – News

The forty-fifth edition of “Incontri Asolani” celebrates the 150th anniversary of the birth of Sergej Rachmaninov In the medieval village of Asolo, the international chamber music festival features young musicians and big international names: from pianist Boris Petrushansky to violinist Kyoko Takezawa, from the Ensemble Metamorphosi with the harp of Fabrice Pierre to the viola of Bruno Giuranna with the Trio Rinaldo.



The Festiva, which will be held from 1 to 15 September, confirms the vocation for promoting young people alongside prestigious names on the international music scene. In the Church of San Gottardo, which presides over one of the most beautiful hillocks facing south of the Rocca di Asolo hill, the six concerts will be held distributed in the first half of September (from 1 to 15 September at 21.00) dedicated to the piano in, almost, all its chamber variations “And how could it be otherwise – says Federico Pupo, artistic director of the Festival – in the year in which we remember Sergej Vasil’evič Rachmaninov, the great pianist born 150 years ago in Russia and passed away 80 years ago in the United States?”.



A program dedicated to the piano The festival will be opened on September 1 by the violinist Kyoko Takezawa, with a group that includes the pianist Edoardo Maria Strabbioli, the violinist Gunther Sanin, the violist Anna Serova and the cellist Sara Airoldi. A special evening dedicated to Brahms. The evening of Tuesday 5 September will host the winner of the 63rd Ferruccio Busoni International Piano Competition in Bolzano. Twenty-eight pianists from ten different nations compete, selected from 506 registered candidates from all over the world, to win the first prize that will be awarded at the final on Sunday 3 September.



The poetry and intensity of Sergej Vasil’evic Rachmaninov’s songs will be brought to the 150th anniversary of his birth by the project of the Osimo Academy of Lyrical Art and the International Academy of Imola, which will be held on Thursday 7 September.



Waiting then for the recital by Boris Petrushansky, Friday 8 September, dedicated to the great Russian repertoire of the twentieth century.



On Tuesday 12 September six young musicians will be on stage offering a program of two suites taken from the most beautiful and famous ballets of the twentieth century. Finally, the young formation of the Trio Rinaldo will take the stage for the closing concert of Incontri Asolani on Friday 15 September.



