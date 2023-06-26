Music laser show, six stages and lots of variety

At its 42nd edition, the Steyr City Festival took place for the first time as a so-called “Green Event”. In addition to regional food, reusable deposit cups and avoiding waste wherever possible, this also included doing without the traditional fireworks. Instead, a music laser show was offered to visitors on the town square.

City Councilor for Culture Katrin Auer was quite satisfied with this premiere, which was heavily criticized in advance on social media: “I was very happy that the town square was really full and that many Steyr residents were interested in this spectacle.” Of course there are many who would have preferred fireworks, but “if I have my way, there won’t be any more at the city festival”. Many people liked the art form of the laser show, which was new for Steyr and in which the facades of the old town houses were also used as a canvas for light paintings. However, one could certainly improve one or the other, says Auer: “I’m looking forward to the feedback.”

For the first time at the Steyr City Festival there was a laser show instead of the fireworks, which delighted the audience on Saturday night. Photo: OÖN Spectacular exercise by the emergency services: fire brigade abseiling from the town hall Photo: Josef Moser

Musically, the city festival also offered something for many tastes. Three years late, Andie Gabauer was finally allowed to play with his friends on the main stage in front of the town hall. “It was already planned for 2020 under Mayor Gerald Hackl,” says head of municipal culture Hansjörg Rangger, but then Corona prevented an appearance twice in a row. But the Old School Basterds, the Mojo Blues Band and The Roaring Sixties Company also knew how to impress on the town square. The variety of the city festival was also shown by the fact that there were also stages on the Grünmarkt – here “Camouflash”, the combo of military music, surprised with groovy sounds -, on the Ennskai, in front of the Orangery, at the Grünlandfest in the castle park and also at the Badgassenfest.

Valentin Pfeil celebrated an unchallenged start-finish victory in the city run. Photo: Josef Moser There was a lot on offer for children, such as a climbing wall here. Image: Joseph Moser

All of this was supplemented with an extensive children’s program, dancing, a spectacular show by the Red Cross and fire brigade and, as a sporting highlight, the 39th Steyr city run. Here defending champions Valentin Pfeil and Lisi Tortorolo, both from LAC Amateure Steyr, clearly prevailed.

