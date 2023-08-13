“Music of the future”: concert that symbolizes the human spirit and courage

More than 90 musicians on stage present “Music of the Future”, a visionary concert with works that symbolize the future, the spirit and human courage. atmospheresby Ligeti, and the Symphony No. 5 by Mahler, a powerful combination of innovation and emotion, performed by the Medellín Philharmonic and Eafit Symphony orchestras, under the direction of David Greilsammer, chief conductor of Filarmed.

The programme, which has been described by the director “as the most explosive he has directed”, features atmospheres by Ligeti, an amazing work that became very popular when the film director Stanley Kubrick used it in 1967 for his film 2001: A Space Odyssey; and the Symphony No. 5 by Mahler, which has been considered a realistic work, which shows the fascinating joyful, tragic and passionate spirit of the composer, in a symphonic conjunction of masterful breadth and scope.

Inspiration

According to director Greilsammer, “when writing this piece, Ligeti told us that now was the time not to be afraid and to look to the future of the world with strength and inspiration. It is an extremely difficult and virtuoso piece for the orchestra: a tremendous challenge for each individual musician in the orchestra. Then we will interpret the fifth symphony by Mahler, which is also one of the most innovative and powerful pieces ever written. Mahler is pushing the limits of romantic music as far as he can and opening the door to a new world of modernity and revolution. The fifth symphony It is the perfect combination between innovation and emotion. And furthermore, the famous slow movement, the ‘Adagietto,’ is definitely one of the most beautiful and moving pieces of music ever written.”

“Music of the future” is a concert of united orchestras that strengthens the value of cooperation and the spirit of union. Sharing the experience at a high artistic level and dealing with large format works is very beneficial for the musical ecosystem. In addition to the musicians from Filarmed and the Eafit Symphony, maestro Dante Yenque, principal horn player of the National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia, will be a guest.

The concert is presented at Alianza Filarmed – Comfama, with the sponsorship of Bancolombia, Sura, Mineros, Premex, Londoño Gómez, Grupo Bios and Grupo Argos, and with the support of the MUV Foundation, the Medellín Mayor’s Office, the Ministry of Culture, the Metropolitan Theater and special thanks to Hotel Poblado Plaza and Astor Repostería.

innovators

For Greilsammer, both Mahler and Ligeti were innovators. They mobilized far beyond the limits of music. They both invented new types of sounds and their pieces show immense courage. “Both were interested in the future, and not so much in the present. They were great inventors, people who are not afraid to break all the traditions and change all the rules”, expressed the director.

“Music of the future” begins with atmospheres by Ligeti, a work in which melody, rhythm and harmony disappear, and are replaced by what we could call sound mass, so that the instruments merge into a whole. “After Ligeti composed this piece, nothing could ever be the same in classical music; with this work, he invented new sounds, rhythms and colors. By composing it, Ligeti invites us not to be afraid and to look to the future of the world with strength and inspiration. It is an extremely difficult and virtuoso piece for the orchestra, a tremendous challenge for every instrumentalist!” explained Greilsammer.

In the second part of the concert the public will listen to the symphony no 5 by Mahler, in which the composer seeks to open the door to a new world of modernity and revolution. “And furthermore, the famous slow movement in this piece, the Adagietto, is definitely one of the most beautiful and moving pieces of music ever written, so for all these reasons, you really can’t miss this performance! ”, highlighted the headline of Filarmed.

“I think that the future of classical music has to bring innovation and has to open up to new ways of expressing music. We have to find new ways to attract new and younger audiences, and the only way to do that, like Mahler and Ligeti, is to fight for a better future, be brave and be inspired by other art forms. For example, Ligeti was extremely inspired in his music by jazz music and rock music. For me, it’s a great example. We have to incorporate other forms of music, other forms of art into our classical music, but of course, we must never lose our identity. Therefore, we can continue to interpret Bach, Mozart and Beethoven with a lot of respect and tradition, but at the same time we must also be inspired by Latin American music, rock, jazz, klezmer, rap, contemporary dance, theater, painting, sculpture and hip hop”, adds David Greilsammer.

Director

Recognized as one of today’s most daring conductors and pianists, David Greilsammer has brought to life numerous groundbreaking projects, world premieres, and disruptive encounters between different arts and cultures.

Revealing eclectic and captivating programmes, his piano recitals have been performed at numerous venues around the world, including New York’s Lincoln Center, Washington’s Kennedy Center, and Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw, among others.

Since 2013, David Greilsammer has been the musical and artistic director of the Geneva Camerata, and since 2022 he is principal conductor of the Medellín Philharmonic Orchestra.

