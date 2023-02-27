news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, FEBRUARY 26 – “A beautiful, extraordinary evening with great public participation, and this is the thing that pleases me the most”: said the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, speaking to ANSA, at the end of the first gala which opened (after some rehearsals in other theatres) at the Nuovo Teatro Comunale in Bologna the program of extraordinary concerts “Viva Verdi!”, promoted by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the National Association of Opera-Symphonic Foundations, for the acquisition and enhancement of Giuseppe Verdi’s house-museum in Sant’Agata di Villanova sull’Arda.



The new location of the Bolognese Opera Foundation, in the Fiera area, was sold out in its 1000 seats: “to have undeservedly received the compliments of the public for the organization of this evening, for which I thank the superintendent Fulvio Macciardi who perfectly coordinated this moment.



– added the minister – the initiative Viva Verdi! Go ahead and we’re happy.”



Will it be possible to acquire the Master’s Villa? “I think so. Of course, we must all commit ourselves”, concluded Gennaro Sangiuliano.



The soprano Eleonora Buratto, the tenor Luciano Ganci and the baritone Franco Vassallo took part together with the orchestra and choir of the Teatro Comunale di Bologna, all three highly experienced and particularly inspired Verdians in a program entirely dedicated to the Maestro delle Roncole with the symphonies from Luisa Miller and from Nabucco, the choirs again from Miller, from Othello and, requested as an encore, the famous Va pensiero which concluded the evening. There was no shortage of great Verdi arias such as Cortigiani vil race damned which gave Vassallo the opportunity to show off his excellent Italian singing (the most applauded), or La Vergine degli Angeli by a highly inspired Buratto, and again Celeste Aida and When evenings in peace extraordinarily interpreted by Ganci. Credit for the beautiful evening naturally goes to Daniel Oren, who crowned a very intense week in Bologna after the great success of recent days in Madama Butterfly, and to the increasingly talented Gea Garatti Ansini who prepared the choir impeccably. (HANDLE).

