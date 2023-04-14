This year, at the Radio_Head Awards, for the first time ever, a prize was awarded in the folk category, which was surprisingly won by the post-folk duo Hmlisto together with the Czech singer-songwriter Peter Linhart. Local critics finally appreciated the remarkable band, which is still more famous in the Czech Republic than at home.

However, the road to this success was not easy. Behind the Hmlisto band is the story of Veronika and Miro Kickov, who decided for an alternative way of life outside of civilization, and at the same time the story of a Czech woman who accepted Slovak culture, but for a long time searched for her identity within herself. She succeeded thanks to her songs and her son Janko, with whom she created the band Hmlisto.

“With all that fumbling, one tends to be a ‘mind’. I’m very happy that they appreciated us and that there is an audience to whom we have something to say,” says Veronika Kicková. We are sitting with her, her son Janko and her husband Mir in a house on the slopes above the village of Prochot in central Slovakia, where they have lived since 2005. Their kitchen is furnished like in a fairy tale, with