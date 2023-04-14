Home News Music that describes the known and unknown fates of Czechs and Slovaks in the territory of the former Czechoslovakia
News

Music that describes the known and unknown fates of Czechs and Slovaks in the territory of the former Czechoslovakia

by admin
Music that describes the known and unknown fates of Czechs and Slovaks in the territory of the former Czechoslovakia

This year, at the Radio_Head Awards, for the first time ever, a prize was awarded in the folk category, which was surprisingly won by the post-folk duo Hmlisto together with the Czech singer-songwriter Peter Linhart. Local critics finally appreciated the remarkable band, which is still more famous in the Czech Republic than at home.

However, the road to this success was not easy. Behind the Hmlisto band is the story of Veronika and Miro Kickov, who decided for an alternative way of life outside of civilization, and at the same time the story of a Czech woman who accepted Slovak culture, but for a long time searched for her identity within herself. She succeeded thanks to her songs and her son Janko, with whom she created the band Hmlisto.

“With all that fumbling, one tends to be a ‘mind’. I’m very happy that they appreciated us and that there is an audience to whom we have something to say,” says Veronika Kicková. We are sitting with her, her son Janko and her husband Mir in a house on the slopes above the village of Prochot in central Slovakia, where they have lived since 2005. Their kitchen is furnished like in a fairy tale, with

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber?

See also  Expansion of Costa asylum reaches 390 thousand euros for a new section

You may also like

Update in the morning: What Pistorius still has...

Do you want to acquire the skill of...

Ready to attack Taiwan?The Chinese Communist Party’s forced...

North Korea – Novel long-range solid-propellant rocket tested

Bitcoin Investors Could Receive Salvadoran Nationalization

Gabriel Martínez, embarked on the ‘band of the...

This is how the Baerbock Ministry justified the...

The Salvadoran economy and world perspectives: Rafael Lemus

The JEP sets hearings to hear former Colombian...

Man vs. Beast – Bear Settlement: Plan that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy