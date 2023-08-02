Musicians on all paths in Weimar: The wild life of Moritz Rabe

The worldview is crumbling

He once again “wanted to show off and let the rebels out,” says the musician, shaking his head. Today he clearly distances himself from right-wing ideas: “I’m ashamed of my beliefs at the time,” he says. “I then persuaded myself that I was convinced of all this national stuff.”

The ideology kept grinding down until at some point I said: what’s the point? I’m not – I don’t want to be. Moritz Rabe Musician

During his brief studies of business administration in Jena – where he was also active in a fraternity – he then noticed that something was “not quite kosher”.

“Every time after the third beer, there was the question of war guilt and all that worn-out crap,” Rabe looks back. Through travel and acquaintances, his worldview at the time got bigger and bigger cracks: “The ideology kept grinding down until at some point I said: What’s the point? That’s not me – I don’t want to be that at all.”

life as Experiment

It was around this time that Rabe rediscovered music for himself – even if it had nothing to do with the NPD. Rather, it was an expression of a youthful, depressive anti-attitude that he was able to process with the music. Of course, political songs were also written at that time, which he has not sung for a long time. “Because they are politically wrong and I don’t like them anymore today,” says Rabe. He wrote around 150 songs himself, about half of which have been shelved.

My repertoire is about 700 songs. Moritz Rabe Musician

“My songs today are no longer comparable to those from back then. Today I sing about nature, my rather anarchistic attitude, which is very contrary to my old fascist-like way of thinking. My life is an experiment – and I want to take it out on myself and dare”, Rabe describes his art. “My repertoire is about 700 songs. Of course it’s not like I can sing them right away, but I can access them and I need a day or two for them – then I’ll have them in,” says Rabe.

He never really “learned” the guitar: “I’m self-taught. I’ve started many jobs: cook, I was on the construction site, internships in kindergarten. I never made it because I don’t take lessons. I can’t do it . I learned my guitar as an autodidact, I learned my shorthand as an autodidact – but I can’t learn if someone teaches me something.”

Of love and revolution

Rabe’s main sources of inspiration include the singer-songwriter Reinhard Mey and the singer Tom Waits. But now he has found his own style. Also through time he spent with boy scouts. “There’s also the campfire guitar hit: three chords and banging away. That’s also reflected in my songs, although I’ve become more melodic today,” he says.

One likes me, the other likes me. However, I draw my capital from both of them. Moritz Rabe Musician

In terms of subject matter, Rabe’s work is not quite so ordinary: “These are different subject areas, starting with vagabond songs, revolutionary songs from the 1848s, protest songs from the 1960s and 1970s – of course also love songs and social criticism.” In many of them he processes his own experiences.

If vagabond across the country

These experiences include not only past love affairs, but also traveling as a vagabond. “We got dressed in knickerbockers, long stockings, a hat and backpack and a vest – and then we went from village to village. We stopped in pubs, restaurants, bakeries and butchers. Then the doors opened: ‘Mine Ladies, gentlemen, we are the wild rag brothers!’ Always a knock and then we sang a song,” reports Rabe. This time was quite successful. Sometimes he lived better on the street than at home, he says. Sometimes it was even too much: “Sometimes I had four lunches in my backpack when we overdid it.”

