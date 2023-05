On Friday, July 14th, fans of the music of Queen, Coldplay, Pink, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and many more will get their money’s worth at the tribute show. The concert evening on Saturday starts with the Falco forever show and Michael Patrick Simoner, the only Falco actor authorized by Falco’s mother. This is followed by an explosive homage to rock metal band Linkin Park. And finally, Koffi Missah from London embodies the “King of Pop” Michael Jackson.

