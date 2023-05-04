Musikgymnasium Linz victorious | News.at

At the European music festival for young people, the musicians, under the direction of Michael Lettner, also a graduate of the music branch of the Adalbert Stifter Gymnasium, achieved a “first prize summa cum laude”. Not only did the Linzers receive the highest rating, they also became the best ensemble in the entire competition. The jury praised the excellent musicians, the successful interpretation of arrangements and the extremely good overall impression of the ensemble.

