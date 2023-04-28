Musk does not even address the call for genocide, the Russian state media is doing well on Twitter again

In the MediaBriefing today you will find:

Shortly after the outbreak of the war against Ukraine, we wrote in MediaBriefing that social networks have reached a situation where it is no longer enough to block disinformation sites and extremists, but it will also be necessary to act against the official accounts of the Kremlin and Russian embassies, which publish lies and violate the rules of the platforms.

For a while, Twitter muted the reach of these accounts, but that’s no longer the case. Since the social network is owned by Elon Musk, you can safely support genocide and nothing will happen to you.

More information: In the past, Twitter has penalized some problematic accounts, making their posts reach fewer people. Anyone who wanted to see their content had to directly search for or subscribe to them, the social network did not actively promote or recommend them.

The restrictions concerned, for example state media from Russia, China or Iran but also several representatives of non-democratic regimes.

Data from the Digital Forensic Research Lab showed that since the restrictions were lifted, state-run media have seen an increase in the number of followers and interactions under the posts. According to the organization Reset, Russian state media has 33 percent more views on Twitter than a few weeks ago.

Why it matters: Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev wrote a long post on Twitter in early April contribution about why Ukraine will disappear. “Because no one needs her,” he claimed. He called the government in Kyiv a Nazi regime, called Ukrainians parasites, and called their state unter-Ukraine (under-Ukraine).

“We don’t need unter-Ukraine. We need Greater Russia,” wrote Medvedev. In another time and space, someone might consider his words as just a controversial political reflection on the appropriate institutional arrangement of a country. But in a situation where the Russian army is murdering Ukrainians, his text is just disgusting support for genocide.

Medvedev’s post has almost 3,000 shares, according to Twitter statistics 14.3 million views.

