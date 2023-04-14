Musk, who bought Twitter, announced on Thursday that users of the social media platform can provide content subscription services to followers, and can provide long-form posts and hours-long videos for paid subscriptions.

Twitter users can access this feature by selecting the “Monetization” tab in their settings. Users who provide subscription services can get all the money paid by subscribers except for the Android and iOS platforms. In the next 12 months, Twitter will not charge a penny.

Musk tweeted: You will receive all the money we receive, which is 70% of the subscription fee on iOS and Android (these platforms charge 30%); 92% of the subscription fee on the web (probably more Well, it depends on the payment processing company).

He also said that Twitter will also help promote the works of creators and make them earn as much as possible.

Google issued an email to clarify Musk’s statement, saying that the service fee charged by the Google Play platform for all subscriptions has been reduced from 30% to 15% in 2022.

Musk said on Wednesday that Twitter would “roughly break even” as most of its advertisers returned and its aggressive cost-cutting efforts began to bear fruit following mass layoffs. When talking about large-scale layoffs, Musk said that the previous Twitter situation was a negative cash flow of up to 3 billion U.S. dollars, so he had to take radical action, “If all goes well, our cash flow may turn negative this quarter.” positive,” he said, adding that Twitter’s current user count hit a record high.

(Ke Wanxiu, Times Information)

further reading

After laying off 6,500 people, Musk: Twitter’s cash flow has turned positive this quarter

Become a beautiful version of WeChat?Twitter has merged into Musk’s private company

Musk rumored to visit China‘s new top executive Zhu Xiaotong this weekend

The post Musk made another move that Twitter users can use content to earn cash appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

