- Musk may lay off 50% of Twitter’s staff; Dong Yuhui was splashed with water in response to the live broadcast; BYD spent nearly 5 billion yuan to build ships…_BYD was exposed to spend nearly 5 billion to place orders for shipbuilding_Musk or 50% of Twitter layoffs_Company sohu
- Musk’s new official took office three fires, Twitter drafted a large-scale layoff plan Wall Street Journal
- 8:1 氪丨 Sources say that Musk will lay off 50% of Twitter’s staff; Huawei’s R&D expenses in the first three quarters exceeded 110 billion; Hegang responded to the move to buy a house 36kr
- Twitter to lay off 50% of its workforce?Musk is revealed to have asked managers to draw up lists Oriental Outlook Weekly
- 50% layoff? Musk on the verge of making big layoffs at Twitter, sources say Investing.com Yingwei Wealth
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Massacre in A4: no signs of braking, hypothesis illness. The educator also died, the victims rise to seven