Musk reveals the new name of the tweets and explains the ‘rebranding’ of Twitter – Diario La Página

Elon Musk announced that future tweets will be called “x’s”. The magnate presented this Monday the new name and logo of his Twitter social network. The platform will replace its classic blue bird with an X and the domain will be X.com.

On the same day, the billionaire explained the reasons behind the big changes on the social platform. “Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure free speech and to speed up X, the app of everything,” he tweeted. “The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140-character messages that went back and forth like birds chirping, but now you can post just about anything, including hours of video,” he explained.

“In the coming months, we will be adding end-to-end communications and the ability to run your entire financial world. The name of Twitter does not make sense in that context, so we must say goodbye to the bird, “he concluded.

X is a designation that Musk has used repeatedly in the names of his companies and products for a long time. In October of last year, he announced that “buying Twitter is an accelerator to create X, the application for everything.”

