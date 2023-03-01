01.03.2023

“Global Times” official WeChat account and Weibo published a commentary article titled “Musk, are you trying to blame China?” on February 28, accusing Tesla boss Musk of reposting a tweet , Facilitating the theory that the new coronavirus came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) “Global Times” published a commentary article signed by Brother Geng Zhi on social media on February 28, “Musk, are you trying to blame China?”,

The article stated that a “American right-wing Internet big V” tweeted, “Dr. Anthony Fauci funded the functional enhancement experiment of the Wuhan laboratory, lied to the US Congress, and now the FBI and the Department of Energy have concluded that the new crown virus came from The conclusion of the Wuhan laboratory, does this mean that Fauci funded the research and development of the new crown virus?”, “and Elon Musk, the owner of the well-known American electric car brand Tesla and now the owner of the “Twitter” platform , not only forwarded this conspiracy theory slandering China, but also commented that “Fauci did this through the ‘Ecohealth Alliance’, an intermediate organization.”

The article attached relevant screenshots, and attached a screenshot of a Twitter post by Musk in December last year, accusing Musk of “not being the first time to mix in the issue of the source of the new crown virus”: “In December last year, he had Posted many times, following the absurd logic of American right-wing conspiracy theorists that “Fauci funded the Wuhan Institute of Virology to create the new crown virus”, demanding the execution of Fauci who “concealed the truth”, and said that Fauci was doing it’ biochemical weapon’. “

The article titled “Musk, are you smashing China‘s pot?” also wrote: “It is worth mentioning here that although some people may think that Musk’s remarks are just attacking Fauci, there is no direct Named “China“, but the posts he reposted when he made these remarks, as well as those American right-wing big Vs who were reposted by him, almost all linked the source of the new crown virus with China. At the same time, his remarks were also Those American right-wing and anti-China media that are hostile to China continue to use it as material to frame China.”

“Warning from the Chinese Communist Party”

Looking at Twitter, we can see that the “American right-wing internet big V” mentioned by the Global Times is the Twitter account kanekoa.substack.com of “Kanekoa News“. Musk retweeted the tweet from the account on February 26.

The American media “CNBC” published an article titled “Chinese Communist Party warns Elon Musk not to share Wuhan laboratory leak report” on February 28, pointing out that the title of the Chinese official media article means that Musk will revenge, and Tesla With a sprawling factory campus in Shanghai, China is Tesla’s second-biggest market.

Netease and other social platforms reposted the article “Musk, are you trying to blame China?” from the Global Times. Among the Netease posts, two popular posts wrote: “Why does this title feel weird? Is this what it means? I have to speak for whomever I eat? Isn’t it based on facts? It feels like Do you want to bribe others to prevent them from speaking bad things?”, “Don’t just eat and smash the pot, we should be reasonable, not just show evidence, you can also prove that the virus was developed by the United States, instead of speaking for whoever eats the food , how did such a logic come about?”

On Weibo, some netizens commented on the article published by the Global Times: “Don’t mention this topic of drug poisoning, it will be blocked. Anyone who dares to investigate will be investigated.” Another wrote, “Special Tesla cars are still easy to sell in China“, “immediately arrange a wave of brake failure”.