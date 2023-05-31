Musk visited China non-stop in the morning to visit the Ministry of Commerce of China

Musk, the CEO of Tesla, the US electric vehicle manufacturer, started his second day in China and visited the Chinese Ministry of Commerce on the morning of the 31st.

Musk’s car was reportedly parked outside the Commerce Department. Reuters cited sources as saying that Musk is expected to meet with other senior Chinese officials and visit Tesla’s Shanghai factory later this week.

He met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang yesterday. He also had dinner with Zeng Yuqun, chairman of CATL, the Chinese battery giant and a key supplier to Tesla, according to sources and photos shared on social media.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out on the evening of the 30th that when Musk met with Qin Gang that day, he said that the interests of the United States and China are intertwined, and they are inseparable from each other like conjoined twins. Development Opportunities.

Industry insiders analyzed that Musk met with Zeng Yuqun, and the discussion may include the supply of energy storage cells at the Shanghai Energy Storage Super Factory, as well as the future cooperation in building a battery factory in North America and the supply of power batteries.

