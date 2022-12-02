Home News Musk vs. Apple – International
Musk vs. Apple – International

Musk vs. Apple – International

On November 28 Elon Musk (in the picture) accused Apple of wanting to block the Twitter app from the App Store, a decision that would limit the access of new users to the social network just bought by the billionaire, writes the New York Times. Musk has stated that it is a form of censorship, on which the Cupertino company has not provided any explanations. And he added that Apple has sharply reduced its advertising spending on Twitter. “With his accusations,” comments the newspaper, “Musk could unleash a war against Apple, which has great power over technology companies.” The App Store is the channel through which iPhone and iPad users from all over the world can download apps to their devices. A similar power is wielded by Google, which distributes the Twitter app for devices running Android. Musk’s allegations come as the United States Congress is examining the Open app markets act, a bill that aims to give developers greater control over their apps. ◆

